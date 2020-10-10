Seasonal Fall Weekend

Today we had plenty of sunshine but it was a fair bit cooler than the day before. However, with temperatures in the low 60s, it felt extremely comfortable today, and tomorrow will be a nice fall day as well.

This Evening: Remaining mostly sunny

High: 62 Wind: Variable ~ 5

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy.

Low: 39 Wind: East 5-7

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, becoming a bit breezy.

High: 61 Wind: SE 10-15

Today was a beautiful fall day with our temperature in the low 60s. When outside, the sunshine felt nice and it was near perfect conditions for fall activities. To end the weekend on Sunday, it will be a bit more cloudy and a bit breezier but another nice day to end the weekend.

Sunday night into the early A.M. hours on Monday, another cold front will enter the area from the West. Unlike the cold front that passed Friday into Saturday, this front wont alter temperatures too much, but will form a line of moderate to strong rain showers and possible moderate thunderstorms as well. The Storm Prediction Center does have us in a Marginal Risk for severe weather during this time. Fortunately, the as the line of storms passes, it should be completely out of the area by 9am Monday morning. It will remain mostly cloudy for a while but Monday evening looks to be partly cloudy. The high temperature on Monday is forecast in the upper 50s.

Tuesday through Thursday, there will be much more clouds than sun and each day has a small chance for some showers from time to time. Temperatures will consistently fall from Tuesday in the upper 50s to Thursday in the lower 50s.

To end the week, Friday and Saturday look to be much cooler, likely staying completely out of the 50s. Overnight temperatures moving into the weekend will be at or below the freezing line.

Have a happy rest of your Saturday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 10-October 2020

On this day in weather history:

1804 - A famous snow hurricane occurred. The unusual coastal storm caused northerly gales from Maine to New Jersey. Heavy snow fell across New England, with three feet reported at the crest of the Green Mountains. A foot of snow was reported in the Berkshires of southern New England, at Goshen CT. (David Ludlum)