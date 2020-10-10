Pakistan bans Chinese app TikTok over unlawful content

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has blocked the Chinese social media app TikTok, saying the company failed to fully comply with the instructions to develop an effective mechanism to control unlawful online content. In a statement, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said Friday that it took the step after receiving complaints against “immoral and indecent” content on the video-sharing application. The PTA says that keeping in view the complaints and nature of the content being consistently posted on TikTok, the company was issued a final notice and given considerable time to respond and comply with instructions and guidelines. Shortly after the ban, the app began to show a blank interface with no text or images loading. Pakistan has close relations with China.