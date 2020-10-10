Opposition parties win big in Czech Senate election

PRAGUE (AP) — The opposition parties in the Czech Republic have cemented their dominant position in Parliament’s upper house after winning big in an election for a third of the seats in the Senate. The ruling center-left coalition government have suffered a setback. With nearly all the votes counted Saturday, the opposition mostly center-right parties won 26 of the 27 seats up for grabs in the 81-seat Senate in the two-round election. The senior ruling party _ the centrist ANO (YES) led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis _ won only one seat. Its coalition partner, the leftist Social Democrats won none.