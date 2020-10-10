No ‘dogma’: Democrats walk tightrope on Barrett’s faith

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are treading carefully on religious faith as they prepare to question President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. Several Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee say questions about her Catholic faith would be inappropriate. Instead they are promising to focus on health care and what would happen if the Supreme Court struck down the Affordable Care Act. Barrett has said that it’s “never appropriate” for judges to impose their religious views on the law. But her writings and her membership in a charismatic Christian community have drawn scrutiny. Senate hearings for her nomination begin on Monday.