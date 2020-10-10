Mexican president asks Pope Francis for conquest apology

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has published an open letter to Pope Francis calling on the Roman Catholic Church to apologize for abuses of Indigenous peoples during the conquest of Mexico in the 1500s. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador published the letter Saturday, stating “the Catholic Church, the Spanish monarchy and the Mexican government should make a public apology for the offensive atrocities that indigenous people suffered.” López Obrador also asked the Pope to make a statement in favor of Miguel Hidalgo, the 19th-century independence leader who was once believed to have been excommunicated by the church.