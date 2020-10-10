Man in prison for murder admits to killing Minnesota guard

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — An inmate who is already imprisoned for murder has pleaded guilty to killing a Minnesota corrections officer in 2018 and was sentenced to life in prison. Edward Muhammad Johnson, 44, pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder for killing officer Joseph Gomm. Under state law, a life sentence is mandatory for first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. Johnson told the court that he checked out a hammer from a prison metal shop and used it to hit Gomm in the head. Gomm had been a corrections officer for 16 years at the time. He died of blunt-force injuries. His sister, Audrey Cone, told the Star Tribune the family is relieved.