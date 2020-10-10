Lesson not learned: Europe unprepared as 2nd virus wave hits

ROME (AP) — Europe’s second wave of coronavirus infections has struck well before flu season even started. Intensive care wards are filling up again and bars are shutting down. And authorities say a widespread case of “COVID-fatigue” is making matters worse. Spain this week declared a state of emergency for Madrid amid increasing tensions between local and national authorities over virus containment measures. Germany offered up soldiers to help with contact tracing in newly flaring hotspots. Italy mandated masks outdoors and warned that for the first time since the country became the European epicenter of the pandemic, hospitals are filling up again.