Bus-train collision in central Thailand leaves 17 dead

BANGKOK (AP) — At least 17 people have died when a train collided with a bus in central Thailand. The tour bus was traveling with 65 passengers on board when it crossed the railway track during rain in a town 50 miles east of Bangkok, where a train smashed into the vehicle. The district chief officer told Thailand’s PBS TV that at least 17 people died and 30 were injured. All of the injured have been brought to two hospitals. Police say they are investigating. The bus passengers were traveling to a Buddhist temple for a merit-making ceremony.