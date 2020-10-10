Brazil reaches 150,000 deaths from COVID-19 milestone

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s count of COVID-19 deaths has surpassed 150,000, despite signs the pandemic is slowly retreating in Latin America’s largest nation. The Brazilian Health Ministry reported Saturday night that the death toll now stands at 150,198. The figure is the world’s second highest behind the United States, according to the tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has faced fierce criticism of his handling of the health crisis, and changed health ministers twice in the midst of the pandemic.