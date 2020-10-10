Annual Rotary Winter Wonderland set up begins in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- As the temperature drops and we get closer to the holidays you may start to notice more lights in your neighborhood.

Organizers for the Annual Rotary Winter Wonderland say its never too early for Christmas however the pandemic is bringing some changes to this year's annual event.

Danielle Nystrom, Volunteer Coordinator for Rotary Winter Wonderland said, "so we're extending the drive-thru it will go a little bit longer down 17th street so we will have more for you to see from your car and sadly Santa won't be visiting this year, and we don't have horse-drawn carriage rides."

She went on to say they worked with the Wood County Health Department and the Marshfield Clinic Health System to make sure that it was a very safe event to move forward.

The health department and event organizer agree the community could use this event again this year.

Organizers are also looking for volunteers to help continue with putting the show together. Click here for more information.

