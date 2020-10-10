28 arrested, tear gas used in Wisconsin protests

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Police used tear gas on demonstrators and arrested 28 people during a third straight night of protests over the lack of charges against a suburban Milwaukee police officer who fatally shot a Black teen. Authorities took to Twitter on Saturday to outline what they called an “escalation in force by the protesters.” An attorney for the family of 17-year-old Alvin Cole says the police and mayor turned Wauwatosa into a “war zone.” Police say they used tear gas on the crowd, after bottles were thrown at officers. The third consecutive night of protests Friday came after prosecutors declined to charge Officer Joseph Mensah in Cole’s death.