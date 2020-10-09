Wis. DNR urging pet owners to be careful as animal poisoning investigation continues

(WAOW) -- Several animals from pets to wildlife died due to animal poisonings. Now, anytime you head outside to hunt or hike the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging caution, especially in the Northwoods.

"We had some members of the public out walking their dogs and their dogs ingested this stuff and ended up dying, not something you see every day so we collected those specimens sent them in for testing and noted the common thread there was a poison that was likely the cause of death," said Bryan Harrenstein, Lieutenant Conservation Warden Supervisor for the DNR.

Now officials are urging those who will be out to be on the lookout for anything suspicious and also keep your pup close by.

As much of an inconvenience as it is, the DNR recommends keeping your dog on the leash, especially if you're in Forest, Florence and Marinette counties.

A reward is also being offered that helps lead to an arrest or charges in this case.

"It lets the people know who may be making pour decisions in doing this that we are closing in and the behaviors not acceptable," said Harrenstein.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the DNR at 1-800-847-9367.