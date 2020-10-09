Whitey Ford, 91, pitcher who epitomized mighty Yankees, dies
LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — The great New York Yankees pitcher Whitey Ford has died.
A family member tells The Associated Press on Friday that Ford died at his Long Island home Thursday night. The cause was not known.
Ford was called the the “Chairman of the Board.” He had the best winning percentage of any pitcher in the 20th century and helped the Yankees become the game’s perennial champions.
The wily left-hander started in 1950 spent 16 seasons in the majors, all with the Yankees.
He was among the most dependable pitchers in baseball history. He won 236 games and lost just 106, a winning percentage of .690.
He helped symbolize the almost machinelike efficiency of the Yankees in the mid-20th century.
Whitey Ford was 91.
Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the followings statement on Ford's passing:
“Today all of Major League Baseball mourns the loss of Whitey Ford, a New York City native who became a legend for his hometown team. Whitey earned his status as the ace of some of the most memorable teams in our sport’s rich history. Beyond the Chairman of the Board’s excellence on the mound, he was a distinguished ambassador for our National Pastime throughout his life. I extend my deepest condolences to Whitey’s family, his friends and admirers throughout our game, and all fans of the Yankees.”