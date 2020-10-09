 Skip to Content

WFP chief: Nobel Prize message to world not to forget Sahel

New
7:20 pm National news from the Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The head of the World Food Program says that winning the Nobel Peace Prize while he was visiting the impoverished and war-weakened Sahel was a message to the world that it should not forget the region. WFP Executive Director David Beasley spoke to reporters during a short stop in Burkina Faso Friday, shortly after the agency won the Peace Prize for fighting hunger. He said: “The fact that I was in the Sahel when we received the announcement is really a message from above that, hey world with all the things going on around the world today please don’t forget about the people in the Sahel!” 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content