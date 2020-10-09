Very Comfortable Weekend Ahead

Temperatures today moved into the mid 70s making it an absolutely beautiful day outside as well as a warm evening. Unfortunately it is possible that this could be the last day with widespread high temperatures in the 70s for the rest of the year.

This Evening: Hazy sun, breezy and warm.

High: Mid 70s Wind: SW 10-15

Tonight: Mainly clear although increasing clouds in the Northwoods.

Low: 49 Wind: NW 5-10

Saturday: Sunny and a bit cooler although comfortable.

High: 62 Wind: North 5-10

While the 70 degree temperatures will not be sticking around for the weekend, it will still be extremely comfortable for the fall. A cold front will move in from the north overnight dialing temperatures back into the low 60s. However, despite the cooler temperatures, there will be plenty of sun on Saturday and Sunday to make up for it. Saturday winds will be fairly light and Sunday may be a bit breezy but overall a perfect weekend for Fall activities.

Starting the work-week, there will be another cold front approaching from the west. Unlike the front overnight tonight, this cold front will not alter temperatures too much, but will likely cause widespread rain showers on Monday. Isolated Thunderstorms are possible on Monday as well. Monday afternoon the rain should halt and its possible the sun may break out here and there. Monday's high temperature is currently forecast at 61 degrees which looks to be the last day of the 7 day forecast in the 60s.

The rest of the week will be fairly seasonal and it is likely that a jacket or an extra layer will be more comfortable. Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will hover around the upper 50s but as we approach next weekend temperatures will move to the lower 50s, possibly even the upper 40s. The midsection of the week (Tue-Thu) also has a few chances for some rain showers and it will be much more cloudy than sunny.

Enjoy the comfortable weekend ahead! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 9-October 2020

On this day in weather history:

1903 - New York City was deluged with 11.17 inches of rain 24 hours to establish a state record. Severe flooding occurred in the Passaic Valley of New Jersey where more than fifteen inches of rain was reported. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1981 - The temperature at San Juan, Puerto Rico, soared to 98 degrees to establish an all-time record for that location. (The Weather Channel)