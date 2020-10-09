US sees ‘malign influence’ in China-backed school program

The Trump administration is encouraging U.S. schools and colleges to rethink their ties to the Confucius Institute, a program that brings Chinese language classes to America but that officials say also invites a “malign influence” from China. In letters to universities and state education officials, the administration says the program gives China a foothold on U.S. soil and poses a threat to free speech. More than 60 U.S. universities host Confucius Institute programs through partnerships with an affiliate of China’s Ministry of Education. The program has drawn mounting scrutiny from U.S. officials amid ratcheted tensions with China. The Confucius Institute U.S. Center did not respond to a request for comment.