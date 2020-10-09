Teen charged in Kenosha shootings appears in court, next hearing set

UPDATE (WAOW)— Kyle Rittenhouse appeared briefly in court Friday morning.

During the hearing a new court date was set for October 30.

Watch the hearing below:

Kyle Rittenhouse, alleged Kenosha shooter, in court WATCH LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting two in Kenosha is in court.Read more here: https://bit.ly/2IdqPk9 Posted by News 9 WAOW on Friday, 9 October 2020

CHICAGO (AP) — A 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is due back in court Friday as his attorneys fight efforts to send him to Wisconsin to stand trial on homicide charges.

No immediate decision is expected during Friday morning’s scheduled hearing in Lake County, Illinois.

At Kyle Rittenhouse’s last court hearing in late September, his attorneys asked for more time to prepare their opposition to his extradition from Illinois.

Judge Paul Novak gave them two weeks and said he would then schedule a separate hearing on the issue.

By KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press