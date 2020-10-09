Stevens Point ballot drop box for Stevens Point residents only

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stevens Point has installed absentee ballot drop boxes this year, but ballots from other municipalities are ending up inside those boxes.

Clerks remind voters that ballot drop boxes are only for people in that municipality. For example, if you live in Mosinee you shouldn't leave your ballot in the Stevens Point box.

Putting a ballot in the wrong drop box could cause the same delays voters are trying to avoid.

"When [the ballot is from a city] within Portage County, it may not be as big of a deal. But when we're receiving ballots from Outagamie County and we have to put those in the mail, that's exactly what the voter was trying to avoid," said Portage County Clerk Kayla Filen.