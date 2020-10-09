State officials implement ‘Stop COVID-19 Spread’ coalition

(wAOW)—As the spread of COVID-19 continues in Wisconsin, several leaders across the state are calling for action and developing their own coalition to help stop the spread of the virus.

In a virtual meeting hosted by the Wisconsin Hospital Association on Friday, they announced their new coalition, as health officials say there is no end in sight in the growing cases here in Wisconsin.

The state of Wisconsin saw a record breaking day on Thursday with 907 hospitalizations and more than 3000 newly reported positive cases.

"Wisconsin's current seven day average is five times higher than our spring peak," said Dr. Mark Koffman, the Chief Medical Officer for Wisconsin Hospital Association.

Officials say we all have to work together to help stop the spread

"I wish we weren't here today and we must be, and it is because Wisconsin is in a troubling and worsening place when it comes to COVID," said Eric Bogording from the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

They are urging people to follow the governor's new order on indoor capacity limit.

"It is a two way street, the protocol set by businesses is only good as how it is followed by the business and those who patronize the business. Only if we work together we will slow the spread of COVID virus that is affecting so many Wisconsinites," said Kristine Hillmer of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.

Health officais say Wisconsin is just trailing Texas and California when it comes to positive cases, despite the population being much smaller.

They encourage residents to take the virus seriously, continue to wear your mask and social distance and wash your hands.