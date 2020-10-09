Special Olympics Wisconsin starts virtual run series

(WAOW) -- Special Olympics Wisconsin inviting the community to participate in its new virtual run series taking place this month.

This is a unique, fun, and social distanced way for residents to support the 9,000+ athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin.

The month-long event coincides with National Bully Prevention month to raise awareness and support the Special Olympics Wisconsin's mission.

Each week the organization will highlight different themes that represent the athletes, there will also be additional unique gifts to remind participants what they're running for.

You can participate at any time, any place, and any pace.

"You can run, you can walk, you can bike, you can roll a wheelchair; our athletes have been hit incredibly hard by the pandemic as we all have but they've been hit especially hard by it so this is a way for us to show them that the community is still supporting them and has their back," said Tommy Jaime, Director of Communications for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

So far Special Olympics Wisconsin has raised over $11,000 but doesn't want to stop there.

If you would like to participate in the run series, click here to register.