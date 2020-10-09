Public comments sought for Nekoosa public drinking water system project

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)— The City of Nekoosa is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) for a project addressing deficiencies in the public drinking water system.

The project would replace water mains on Wood Avenue from Waterworks Road to South Cedar Street. Work would also be done on connecting mains, services, accessories and hydrants in the project areas.

Under Wisconsin law, the activities for this project are "minor actions," and don't need environment analysis. The SDWLP has determined the project will not result in significant environmental effects and that no further review is needed before proceeding with funding.

Still, the SDWLP is seeking public comment on this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project.

Comments should be sent to Kevin Olson, community financial assistant of the Department of Natural Resources through one of the following ways:

MAIL: CF/2 101 S Webster St. P.O. Box 7921, Madison, Wisconsin 53707

PHONE: 608-266-9955

All comments must be received by October 23.

Based on the comments received, the SDWLP may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process.