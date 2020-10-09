Polish minister-designate broke virus rules, tested positive

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s opposition says the country’s education minister-designate visited his grandmother in the hospital, in breach of rules designed to control the spread of the coronavirus. Two days later, lawmaker Przemyslaw Czarnek tested positive for COVID-19, forcing many staff and patients at the hospital to go into quarantine. Members of the Civic Coalition said Friday they have notified the police and prosecutors that Czarnek exposed others to danger when he entered the hospital in Lublin on Saturday. They say he used his political position to force the hospital director to let him enter.