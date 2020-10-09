Packers TE Tonyan emerges as one of season’s big surprises

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan may get to have his annual offseason training sessions with San Francisco’s George Kittle a little earlier than usual. The two tight ends could be working out together at the Pro Bowl if Tonyan maintains his early-season pace. Tonyan has scored in each of his last three games and has five touchdown catches to rank second to Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans in that category. He’s a major reason why the Packers are unbeaten as they enjoy their off week.