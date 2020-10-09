North Korea celebrates party anniversary amid economic woes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its ruling party with outside observers expecting leader Kim Jong Un to take center stage in a massive military parade in capital Pyongyang. The North could possibly unveil the latest weapons in its growing nuclear force threatening U.S. allies and the American mainland. It isn’t immediately clear as of Saturday morning whether any events are proceeding. While North Korean TV had provided live coverage of a 2017 military parade, the next two military parades in 2018 were recorded and broadcast later. This year’s anniversary comes amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration and deepening economic woes, which analysts say are shaping up as one of the biggest tests of Kim’s leadership.