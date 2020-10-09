Nobel Peace Prize to be awarded Friday in Oslo

OSLO (AP) — The winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday in Oslo, with no shortage of causes or candidates on this year’s list. The Norwegian Nobel Committee maintains absolute secrecy about whom it favors for arguably the world’s most prestigious prize. But that has never stopped speculation ahead of the announcement, with guesses this year focused on Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Russian dissident Alexei Navalny and the World Health Organization. There are 318 candidates — 211 individuals and 107 organizations. The prize comes with a $1.1 million cash award and a gold medal.