Nice through the weekend

Today could be the last day with widespread highs in the 70s for the rest of the year. Make sure to enjoy the warmth. Next week will be more normal for this time of year with highs mainly in the 50s.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and warm.

High: 77 Wind: SW 15-25

Tonight: Mainly clear.

Low: 50 Wind: Becoming north around 10

Saturday: Sunny and a bit cooler.

High: 62 Wind: North 5-15

Real Indian Summer weather is in the area for today. High temps will be within a couple of degrees of the records for today's date, reaching the 75 to 80 range this afternoon. We will have hazy sun and a gusty southwest wind as well. Winds will be in the range of 15 to 25 mph.

A cold front will move in from the north tonight and this will turn things much cooler for tomorrow but it will still be a nice Fall day. Highs on Saturday should reach the low 60s and there will be plenty of sunshine. Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy on Sunday and the mercury should reach the mid 60s, so it will again be a good day for outdoor Fall activities.

Another cold front will move in from the west on Monday and this will bring some widespread rain to the area. Don't be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder on Monday as well. The rain should come to an end in the afternoon on Monday and there might be some breaks of sun later in the day, helping to boost highs temps into the low 60s once again.

After Monday there will be more typical October weather in the area. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and in the mid 50s for Thursday. There will be a small chance of light showers Tuesday afternoon and another chance of light rain late Wednesday into Wednesday night. The sun will also be more scarce next week.

Have an excellent Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 8-October-2020

On this date in weather history: 1903 - New York City was deluged with 11.17 inches of rain 24 hours to establish a state record. Severe flooding occurred in the Passaic Valley of New Jersey where more than fifteen inches of rain was reported. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)