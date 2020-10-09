Mexico seizes 180 gallons (684 liters) of liquid meth

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Guard says it has seized 180 gallons (684 liters) of liquid methamphetamines at a package delivery warehouse in the northern state of Sonora. The Guard said the meth was found in 720 plastic bottles marked as garden fertilizer, packed into 60 cardboard boxes. The meth was estimated to be worth around $8.5 million. The boxes had been shipped from Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state, home to the drug cartel of the same name, and was destined for the northern border city of Tijuana. The meth was so pure that the Guard said Friday it had no odor or color.