Merkel to meet with German mayors as virus numbers rise

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel was meeting with the mayors of the country’s largest cities as Germany’s coronavirus numbers continue to rise, primarily in metropolitan areas. Merkel was to meet by video conference with 11 mayors Friday afternoon to discuss what should be done to slow the spread of the virus. Germany has won wide plaudits for how it was able to slow the spread of the pandemic when it first broke out but is grappling with what to do now that it seems to be picking up again. Germany’s disease control center reported 4,516 new cases of coronavirus overnight Friday, and many cities have now reached the critical warning level of 50 new infections per 100,000 residents.