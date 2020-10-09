Memorials grow in Eddie Van Halen’s adopted hometown

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The childhood home of Eddie Van Halen and a sidewalk outside a nearby liquor store have been turned into memorials to the legendary rock guitarist in his adopted hometown near Los Angeles. The shrines began popping up in Pasadena, California, shortly after Van Halen’s death from cancer at age 65. He was born in the Netherlands, and he moved to Pasadena with his parents and older brother Alex when he was 7. A steady stream of visitors are leaving flowers and writing sidewalk messages honoring Van Halen.