Marshfield Clinic Health System enacts visitor restrictions at hospitals, clinics

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)— Marshfield Clinic Health System has put visitor restrictions on hospitals and clinics in central and northern Wisconsin until further notice.

They say restrictions are being put in place to "keep patients, their loved ones, and our staff safe by limiting the potential to spread COVID-19 within our facilities."

Restrictions include:

No visitors for adult patients unless special circumstances apply

Two care partners for pediatric patients

The visitor restrictions are the same as those in place over spring, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions were loosened over the summer, but are being put in place again due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Marshfield Clinic Health System says the restrictions can be changed at any time without notice.

Aspirus enacted visitor restrictions last week and Ascension announced restrictions on Monday.