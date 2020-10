MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)— The Marathon County Health Department has recorded a record increase in new COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, 149 new cases were reported in the county. Three new deaths have also been reported.

Wisconsin reports 2,988 new cases, for a total of 144,818 cases since the pandemic began. The state reports 16 new deaths, for a total of 1,440.