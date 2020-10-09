 Skip to Content

Man featured on ‘Tiger King’ charged with animal cruelty

10:54 am National news from the Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A wild animal trainer featured in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King” has been indicted in Virginia on animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking charges. Attorney General Mark Herring said Friday that a months-long investigation found that Bhagavan “Doc” Antle and the owner of a roadside zoo in Virginia trafficked lion cubs between Virginia and South Carolina. Antle owns the Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina. He also appeared in “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” a Netflix documentary miniseries that focused on tiger breeders. Antle’s charges Thursday also include conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act. Antle could not immediately be reached for comment. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content