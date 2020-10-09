Judge: Minnesota 2nd District election to take place Nov. 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge ruled that an election in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District will go forward in November as originally scheduled, despite the recent death of a third-party candidate. Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig requested the November contest after Secretary of State Steve Simon said last month that state law required the election be postponed to February. Simon, who is also a Democrat, made the decision after Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Weeks died Sept. 21. Craig argued that federal law required voting to be held as part of the November election and she warned that the district would be without representation for several weeks if there was a delay.