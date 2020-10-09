Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death live out of state

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/CNN) — Citing safety concerns, a Minnesota judge has issued new conditions of release for an ex-Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd that would let him live in a neighboring state while he awaits trial.

Derek Chauvin posted a $1 million bond on Wednesday and was allowed to leave the prison where he'd been held since shortly after his arrest.

Chauvin’s release triggered two nights of protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Saying there's evidence to support safety concerns, the judge is now letting Chauvin live in Minnesota or a neighboring state at a confidential address pending trial.

Chauvin doesn’t have a permanent address and should establish residency as soon as possible and report it to his MN DOC conditional release officer. The residency will remain confidential, it says in the court document which can be read below.

According to the filing, Chauvin must give up any passports to his conditional release officer and must maintain an operational cell phone at all times.

He faces counts of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's May 25 death.