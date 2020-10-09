Jack White to replace Morgan Wallen as ‘SNL’ musical guest

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack White will be the last-minute replacement musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” after country singer Morgan Wallen was dropped for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

Lorne Michaels made the announcement Friday on the “Today” show.

Wallen was removed as the musical guest on Thursday after TikTok videos showed him partying last weekend without a mask on among a large group of people.

Wallen apologized for what he called his “pretty short-sighted” actions Thursday.

Michaels said the show will invite Wallen again in the future.

“Saturday Night Live,” which will be hosted this Saturday by comedian Bill Burr, resumed live in-studio shows last weekend with a smaller live audience and numerous COVID-19 precautions.