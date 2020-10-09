Iran president calls on world to condemn new US sanctions

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president is calling on the international community to condemn the Trump administration’s latest decision to blacklist Iran’s financial sector. The official IRNA news agency says Hassan Rouhani spoke with the head of the country’s central bank and described the U.S. move as going “against international law and regulation as well as inhumane,” coming at a time of the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. decision on Thursday hit 18 Iranian banks that had so far escaped the bulk of re-imposed U.S. sanctions and, more importantly, subjects foreign, non-Iranian financial institutions to penalties for doing business with them.