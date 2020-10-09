 Skip to Content

High court to continue hearings by phone through December

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will continue to hear arguments by telephone through at least December because of the coronavirus pandemic. The court’s announcement extending telephone arguments two months means that a big challenge to the Obama-era healthcare law being heard in November will be heard by phone. The court said in a statement Friday that it will continue to monitor public health guidance in determining plans for the January argument session.

Associated Press

