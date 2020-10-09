Handguns, meth, brass knuckles found during Wood Co. security checks

Wood Co. (WAOW) -- It's been one year since the Wood Co. Sheriff's Department started doing security checks at the courthouse.

According to Sheriff Shawn Becker, they found quite a bit of contraband during that time.

10 handguns

More than 1,600 knives

200 canisters of pepper spray

Brass knuckles

Drug paraphernalia

Meth

Razor blades

The sheriff's department also did temperature checks to ensure people who were not feeling well didn't enter the courthouse. They also handed out masks to people who didn't have them.