Handguns, meth, brass knuckles found during Wood Co. security checks

Handguns, meth, brass knuckles found during Wood Co. security checksNew
Wood Co. (WAOW) -- It's been one year since the Wood Co. Sheriff's Department started doing security checks at the courthouse.
According to Sheriff Shawn Becker, they found quite a bit of contraband during that time.
- 10 handguns
- More than 1,600 knives
- 200 canisters of pepper spray
- Brass knuckles
- Drug paraphernalia
- Meth
- Razor blades
The sheriff's department also did temperature checks to ensure people who were not feeling well didn't enter the courthouse. They also handed out masks to people who didn't have them.