Friday night football scores, Oct. 9

Friday night football scores, Oct. 9Updated
Here are the scores for local games on Friday, Oct. 9, as reported to the WAOW Sports office. If you'd like a score included, please email the results to sports@waow.com.
- Rhinelander 42 Merrill 8
- Wausau West 7 D.C. Everest 42
- Hortonville 36 Wisconsin Rapids 21
- Lakeland 8 Ashland 46
- Antigo 20 Hayward 14 OT
- Medford 48 Mosinee 8
- Tomahawk 12 Northland Pines 43
- Stratford 28 Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0
- Assumption 41 Almond-Bancroft 27
- Edgar 54 Abbotsford 0
- Lincoln 0 Gilman 48
- Colby 42 Crivitz 7
- Pacelli 41 Loyal 0
- Greenwood 80 Port Edwards 18
- Amherst 33 Manawa 14
- Wild Rose 18 Pittsville 20
- Iola-Scandinavia 40 Rosholt 7
- Menomonie 32 Marshfield 0