Friday night football scores, Oct. 9

Updated
Last updated today at 10:30 pm
Here are the scores for local games on Friday, Oct. 9, as reported to the WAOW Sports office. If you'd like a score included, please email the results to sports@waow.com.

  • Rhinelander 42 Merrill 8
  • Wausau West 7 D.C. Everest 42
  • Hortonville 36 Wisconsin Rapids 21
  • Lakeland 8 Ashland 46
  • Antigo 20 Hayward 14 OT
  • Medford 48 Mosinee 8
  • Tomahawk 12 Northland Pines 43
  • Stratford 28 Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0
  • Assumption 41 Almond-Bancroft 27
  • Edgar 54 Abbotsford 0
  • Lincoln 0 Gilman 48
  • Colby 42 Crivitz 7
  • Pacelli 41 Loyal 0
  • Greenwood 80 Port Edwards 18
  • Amherst 33 Manawa 14
  • Wild Rose 18 Pittsville 20
  • Iola-Scandinavia 40 Rosholt 7
  • Menomonie 32 Marshfield 0

