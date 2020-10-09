Friday night football scores, Oct. 9

Here are the scores for local games on Friday, Oct. 9, as reported to the WAOW Sports office. If you'd like a score included, please email the results to sports@waow.com.

Rhinelander 42 Merrill 8

Wausau West 7 D.C. Everest 42

Hortonville 36 Wisconsin Rapids 21

Lakeland 8 Ashland 46

Antigo 20 Hayward 14 OT

Medford 48 Mosinee 8

Tomahawk 12 Northland Pines 43

Stratford 28 Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0

Assumption 41 Almond-Bancroft 27

Edgar 54 Abbotsford 0

Lincoln 0 Gilman 48

Colby 42 Crivitz 7

Pacelli 41 Loyal 0

Greenwood 80 Port Edwards 18

Amherst 33 Manawa 14

Wild Rose 18 Pittsville 20

Iola-Scandinavia 40 Rosholt 7

Menomonie 32 Marshfield 0