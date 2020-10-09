Five Taylor County inmates test positive for COVID-19

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Five Taylor County Inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 according to Sheriff Larry Woebbeking.

The five people that tested positive are in the HUBER program, which allows them to go out in the community to work during the day.

People in the HUBER program are tested each day when returning to the facility.

Officials are working on tracing the outbreak.

"We are doing an internal review now to see if we can determine that and make sure that protocols were followed properly," said Sheriff Woebbeking.

Sheriff Woebbeking doesn't think that the outbreak will alter HUBER program going forward, but said they will ramp up precautions if they find it necessary.