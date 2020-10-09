Ex-Hawaii residents in territories seek presidential voting

HONOLULU (AP) — Six former Hawaii residents who now live in U.S. territories want to be able to vote by absentee ballot for president. Their federal lawsuit says they are being treated differently because of where they live. They would be able to vote absentee for president if they lived in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands or anywhere else in the world. But former residents of U.S. states don’t have the same right if they move to Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa or Puerto Rico. The lawsuit isn’t expected to be resolved in time for Election Day.