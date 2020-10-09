Enrollment drops worry public schools as pandemic persists

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Parents around the United States are deciding whether to keep their children in public schools as the pandemic extends into a new academic year. Their choices could exacerbate the financial problems of school systems that receive state funding for every student they enroll. With preliminary attendance figures showing unexpected enrollment declines, school officials have appealed to parents to register their youngsters before their state’s official student census. Some parents dissatisfied with the instruction their children received in the spring have opted for private schools, dedicated themselves to homeschooling or hired tutors to oversee multi-family “learning pods.” Others are struggling to balance their children’s educations with work demands or lack the right technology.