Denver will stream a live 24-hour video of ballot processing

DENVER (AP) — Strengthening efforts to counter the Trump administration’s baseless narrative that mail balloting is rife with fraud, elections officials in Denver, Seattle and a growing number of cities are giving voters live video of their ballot processing in a symbolic effort to assure voter trust in the November election. In Denver, the effort by that city’s Elections Division complements an aggressive campaign by Colorado’s Democratic Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, to tell the nation that the state’s all-mail voting, long embraced by both Republicans and Democrats, is efficient, secure and has generated record numbers of people voting.