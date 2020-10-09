China protests latest US Navy mission in South China Sea

BEIJING (AP) — China says it dispatched ships and planes to track the passage of the U.S. guided-missile destroyer John S. McCain as it passed near Chinese-held islands in the South China Sea. The People’s Liberation Army accused the U.S. ship of trespassing into Chinese territorial waters on Friday near the Paracel Islands. A spokesperson for the PLA Southern Theater Command was quoted as saying by the official Xinhua News Agency that Beijing demanded the U.S. end such missions, saying they seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security interests, and gravely jeopardized peace and stability in the South China Sea. China has ignored a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated most of its territorial claims in the South China Sea.