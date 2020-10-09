Brits accused in beheading of hostages plead not guilty

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Two British men charged with helping the Islamic State group carry out executions and ransom negotiations for Western hostages have pleaded not guilty in a federal court. Authorities say El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey are two of four men dubbed “the Beatles” by their hostages who took note of their British accents. They were indicted this week in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, on charges including hostage-taking resulting in death and providing material support to terrorists. At a brief hearing Friday, the two men pleaded not guilty. The judge delayed setting a trial date after both men waived their right to a speedy trial because of the case’s complexity.