Biden, Harris dodge questions about Supreme Court expansion

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden isn’t taking a position, at least publicly, on the idea of expanding the Supreme Court if his party takes power in January. But the issue isn’t going away as Republicans grasp for any cudgel that could help President Donald Trump dent Biden’s lead in the campaign’s closing stanza. The issue puts Biden between irreconcilable factions. Many progressives want Democrats to use all possible means to counter Republican power plays on the court, while many moderates who aren’t inclined to support Trump still might be scared off Biden by promises of such sweeping changes.