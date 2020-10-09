Battered Louisiana coast braces for 1 more: Hurricane Delta

ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — Major Hurricane Delta is spinning across the Gulf of Mexico toward an expected landfall in coming hours along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The dangerous storm is apparently set to target the same area of southwest Louisiana battered by Hurricane Laura six weeks ago. Businesses have already boarded up and people have rushed to stock up on last-minute supplies or leave for safety elsewhere. Devastation is still widely evident from Laura, a late August hurricane blamed for more than 30 deaths. As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.