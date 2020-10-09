Anti-nuclear activist Sister Ardeth Platte dies at 84

Anti-nuclear activist Sister Ardeth Platte, who spent time in jail for her peaceful protests, died in her sleep on Sept. 30. She was 84. Sister Carol Gilbert lived with Platte at a Catholic Worker house in Washington, D.C. She says Platte participated in a street corner demonstration against nuclear weapons just a few days before her death. In 2010, Platte was arrested for trespassing at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Tennessee. In 2002, Platte, Gilbert and one other Dominican nun poured their own blood on a Minuteman III missile loaded with a 20 kiloton nuclear bomb in Colorado. Platte spent 41 months in jail for that protest.