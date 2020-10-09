Anti-government groups shift focus from Washington to states

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Experts say an alleged foiled plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor shows how the anti-government movement in the U.S. is redirecting its rage from Washington toward state capitols. The self-styled “militia” movement in the 1990s primarily targeted the federal government, which activists considered a tyrannical force. They largely faded from public view amid public revulsion over the Oklahoma City bombing. But protests over racial injustice, the coronavirus and other turmoil during the Trump administration have fueled a resurgence. Nowadays, much of the anger focuses on state officials whom extremists accuse of denying rights and freedoms.