2 years after Michael, Florida Panhandle recovery goes on

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Two years after Hurricane Michael came ashore in the Florida Panhandle, recovery is continuing. On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that more money would be coming to the region, including $10 million to help repair a community hospital in one of the hardest-hit counties and $5.2 million to help children and their families. Some of that money is being allotted for mental health services in schools, which the governor said is even more needed because of the psychological strains from the coronavirus pandemic. DeSantis has used the issue to push for reopening schools for in-person instruction.